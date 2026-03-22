BMW Teases Next 3 Series Touring, Reaffirming Its Commitment to Wagons

The announcement is part of BMW’s broader Neue Klasse rollout, which began with the iX3 crossover. While that program emphasizes electric mobility, the company made clear it is not abandoning combustion engines or long-standing formats such as sedans and wagons.

During the reveal, CEO Oliver Zipse briefly referenced the upcoming 3 Series Touring, without detailing specifications or timelines. The preview itself remains limited, offering only a partial look at the model and a few visible design elements.

BMW Maintains a Mix of Electric and Combustion Power

The next-generation 3 Series sedan will be offered with both combustion engines and electric drivetrains. According to Motor1, this dual approach has already been confirmed as part of BMW’s future strategy.

Although BMW has not explicitly stated that the Touring will follow the same path, it would be logical for the wagon variant to adopt similar configurations. This reflects the company’s effort to balance its transition to electric vehicles while maintaining existing product diversity.

The teaser shown during the presentation does not reveal technical details, but it does show subtle elements such as low-profile roof bars, pointing to the model’s continued practical positioning.

BMW iX3, The New BMW i3 and the teaser of the next 3 Series Touring in the background – © BMW

Some Practical Features Could Be Removed

The future of certain usability features remains uncertain. The latest 5 Series Touring no longer allows the rear window to open independently from the tailgate.

This function is still present on the current 3 Series Touring, offering convenient access to the cargo area without opening the full hatch. It is unclear whether BMW will retain or remove this feature in the next generation.

The report suggests that even if it disappears, the impact would be limited compared to the broader significance of keeping the wagon in production.

A Rare Commitment to Wagons in a SUV-Dominated Market

BMW’s continued investment in wagons stands out as many manufacturers shift toward SUVs. The company still offers multiple estate models, including the 5 Series Touring, preserving an alternative for buyers seeking different formats.

In the United States, wagons remain rare. The only current option from BMW is the M5 Touring, which starts at $130,000 before options, placing it beyond the reach of most customers.

A smaller and more accessible 3 Series Touring could address that gap, although no official confirmation has been given regarding its availability in North America. The same report also mentions a possible iX4 crossover listed for the 2027 model year, as well as uncertainty around future two-door models following the expected discontinuation of the Z4 and 8 Series.