Hydrogen Isn’t Dead: BMW Unveils Third-Generation Fuel-Cell System for 2028

BMW has started building prototypes of its third-generation hydrogen fuel-cell system, preparing for series production set for 2028. More compact and more efficient than earlier versions, the unit is designed to fit seamlessly into future vehicle architectures.

The company has been experimenting with hydrogen drivetrains for years, notably through the iX5 prototype fleet. This latest step signals a stronger commitment to making hydrogen a parallel option alongside electric mobility.

The new system is 25 percent smaller thanks to a boost in power density. Motor1 reports that it will deliver more range, greater output, and lower energy consumption compared with its predecessor.

A More Compact and Integrated System

BMW describes the third-generation fuel-cell as offering a “high degree of integration” with its upcoming platforms. A central element is the BMW Energy Master, an in-house interface connecting the hydrogen unit with the car’s battery and electronics. This technology is slated to enter production with the first Neue Klasse models later this year.

The brand has not yet specified which model will debut the new powertrain. Its current second-generation setup drives fewer than 100 iX5 prototypes, each producing 396 horsepower with a range of up to 313 miles on the WLTP cycle.

Collaboration With Toyota

The story of BMW’s hydrogen development has long been intertwined with Toyota. Over a decade ago, the German manufacturer relied entirely on Toyota’s system for its 535iA prototype. BMW gradually took control of system design while Toyota continued to supply the fuel cells themselves.

This cooperation persists today, serving as the foundation for the new generation. The shared expertise allows BMW to push forward with hydrogen technology while leveraging Toyota’s experience in fuel-cell stacks.

Hydrogen’s Place in the Automotive Landscape

While some carmakers have stepped back from hydrogen research, BMW maintains that the technology still has a role to play. The company emphasizes that hydrogen vehicles can be refueled in a manner similar to gasoline-powered cars, while producing only water vapor emissions. The limited network of fueling stations remains a major barrier to wider adoption.