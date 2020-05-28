No Comments

Britain Sells More Little Tikes’ Cozy Coupes Than Ford Fiestas

Cozy coupes continue to be a toddler favorite…especially during the pandemic

Photo: Quinn Dombrowski via CC

Britain had a new bestselling car this past March — and it’s probably not the one you’d expect. In a surprising turn of events, the Little Tikes Cozy Coupe outsold the country’s top-selling (real) car, the Ford Fiesta.

The stats

British consumers bought approximately 85,000 Cozy Coupes in March. That’s about one every 31 seconds for the entire month, according to The Drive.

That’s more than five times the year-long sales for the Ford Fiesta, which holds the title of being Britain’s top-selling vehicle. In case you were wondering, only 15,987 units of the Fiesta sold during the first trimester. It’s also way more than the combined sales of Britain’s six bestselling vehicles at the end of April.

Factors for the sales surge

In light of pandemic-related stay-at-home orders, it’s not surprising that March stats for the Cozy Coupe were so high. (Props to all of the British parents who opted to give their toddler a more physical way to have fun than buy them another high-tech electronic during this season of social distancing.)

Little Tikes’ expressed pride at the Cozy Coupe’s success this spring. ” “We’re thrilled to see the Cozy Coupe is still the car of choice for families throughout the UK. As kids spend an increasing amount of time at home, we’re seeing many families inject creativity and personality into play,” said Andrew Turner, head of marketing for the company.

Pondering future sales stats

Ford Fiesta named Britain’s best-selling car of 2019 https://t.co/QBqiMejkc6 pic.twitter.com/18DyXTSlUW — Motoring Research (@Editorial_MR) January 6, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Cozy Coupe sales continue to thrive as we shift into summer. Though some adults are gradually starting to return to the office, some will likely have to stay home to supervise their children since many daycare services are still closed. We’ll have to wait to see if the Ford Fiesta makes a deserving comeback as Britain’s No. 1 car, or if toy car sales will dominate for a bit longer.

