The Buick Brand Is About to Get an All-Electric Makeover

Buick’s new tri-shield logo

Photo: Buick

Buick is moving forward with a major brand makeover that’s centered on a lineup of fully electric vehicles.

It’s not clear yet how many EVs Buick is planning to introduce or how long it will take these models to replace the brand’s current lineup of gas-powered SUVs like the Encore GX and Enclave. We do know that the first Buick EV is slated to arrive in 2024. It, and each EV model that follows, will be classified under a new “Electra” naming scheme.

A new Buick tri-shield

To herald this change, Buick is introducing a sweepingly redesigned version of its tri-shield badge. Instead of three ascending shields inside a circle, this badge aligns the shields horizontally. Inside, the three shields show off boomerang-shaped lines in red, gray, and blue, respectively. Beginning in 2023, this badge design will be displayed prominently on the front fascia of new Buicks.

And what about the EVs themselves? “Our forthcoming products will adopt a new design language that emphasizes a sleek, dynamic, and forward-looking appearance,” said Sharon Gauci, the executive director of Global Buick and GMC Design. “Our exteriors will incorporate fluid movements that contrast with tension to convey motion. Interiors will balance modern design, new technologies, and attention to detail to evoke warmth and a rich sensory experience.”

For clues about what this all means, look to Buick’s newly revealed Wildcat EV Concept, a model that’s being touted as a showcase for where the brand is headed.

The Wildcat EV Concept

Photo: Buick

Wildcat EV Concept clues

The Wildcat EV Concept shows off exterior touches like an aggressively forward-thrust front end and trapezoidal grille, horizontal checkmark-shaped LED lamps, turbine-patterned wheels, and a sleek coupe silhouette.

The spacious interior of the concept incorporates multiple colors, floating elements, and cockpit-style seats. A large screen that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment display takes up a large percentage of the dash’s width, and a smaller screen is set into the console.

Buick says the Wildcat EV Concept also incorporates artificial intelligence and futuristic features like heart-rate detection technology that can activate calming vehicle settings via massage seats and aromatherapy scents.

It’s not clear how many of these features and design elements will make their way to the first Electra EV, but more information should be coming soon as Buick looks to build excitement for the big changes it has in store.