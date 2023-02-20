No Comments

Buick Electra E5 Debuts in China. Is U.S. Next?

Photo: Buick

Buick’s first Ultium EV, the Electra E5, recently began pre-production in China — and odds are good that this model will also be the first Buick EV offered for sale in the United States.

Buick plans to introduce a whole line of Electra EV models, and the brand says the first of these will arrive in the U.S. late in 2024. It hasn’t been officially confirmed that this model will be the Electra E5, but a model with similar looks was spotted testing on American roads last fall.

If the Buick Electra E5 does end up coming to the U.S., we don’t yet know whether it will be imported or manufactured domestically. Obviously, U.S. specs and features haven’t been announced either, but here’s what we do know about the Electra E5 that’s been unveiled for China.

Photo: Buick

Buick Electra E5 features and specs

The Electra E5 rides on General Motors’ Ultium platform, which provides a long wheelbase, flat and versatile interior floor, fast-charging capabilities for the battery pack, and potentially (based on other Ultium models) around 300 miles of driving range.

The exterior of the Electra E5 incorporates a new Buick EV design language that emphasizes elegance and sportiness. Key details include a parametrically patterned trapezoid grille, LED daytime running lights and taillamps with a flying wing pattern, sculpted bodywork, and Buick’s new tri-shield logo in front and back. An array of three rear center brake lights mimics the tri-shield logo as well.

Inside, the Electra E5 offers spacious seating for up to five passengers. According to Buick, a new virtual cockpit system and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system will be among the technologies available for E5 drivers.

For more information on the Electra E5 and other models in the new Buick EV portfolio, check out our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.