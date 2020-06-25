No Comments

Buick Enclave Has One of the Best Infotainment Systems in 2020 Says US News

2020 Buick Enclave with Sport Touring package

Photo: Buick

A complex infotainment system may have the most bells and whistles available, but too much of a good thing often isn’t a good thing. Yes, you want an infotainment that seamlessly syncs your smartphone. You want it to be intuitive, easy to use, and equipped with a large enough screen that clearly displays your options. However, you don’t want to digest a manual as big as your head in order to operate it. If infotainment is a top priority in a car, consider the Buick Enclave. It is one of the 12 Cars with the Best Infotainment Systems in 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“A good infotainment system should be user-friendly and responsive, as well as easy to see, reach, and control while driving. It should also have sharp graphics and useful features,” advises U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

2020 Buick Enclave with Sport Touring package

Photo: Buick

The 2020 Buick Enclave easily secured a spot on pub’s list and a USN Overall Score of 8.0 out of 10 thanks to its straightforward, responsive infotainment system with 8-inch touch screen. Physical controls are easily accessible for the functions you use most while behind the wheel.

Smartphone connectivity is a necessity on the go, whether you are trying to contact a friend or family member or can’t live without your preferred apps and carefully curated playlists. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is standard on the 2020 Enclave as is a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot, which helps protect your data plan.

2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

Photo: Buick

Bluetooth technology makes communication simple while satellite radio unleashes a plethora of entertaining content. When your car is full of passengers or you have a few compatible devices to charge, there are plenty of USB ports to go around — six to be exact.

If you want more tech, upgrade with the Sounds and Sites package. You’ll stay on course thanks to navigation assistance and high-quality sound from the Bose audio system pulses through 10 speakers.

With this entertaining tech, the 2020 Buick Enclave elevates your time on the road.