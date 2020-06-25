Buick Enclave Has One of the Best Infotainment Systems in 2020 Says US News
A complex infotainment system may have the most bells and whistles available, but too much of a good thing often isn’t a good thing. Yes, you want an infotainment that seamlessly syncs your smartphone. You want it to be intuitive, easy to use, and equipped with a large enough screen that clearly displays your options. However, you don’t want to digest a manual as big as your head in order to operate it. If infotainment is a top priority in a car, consider the Buick Enclave. It is one of the 12 Cars with the Best Infotainment Systems in 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Available Now: 2020 Buick Enclave
“A good infotainment system should be user-friendly and responsive, as well as easy to see, reach, and control while driving. It should also have sharp graphics and useful features,” advises U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.
The 2020 Buick Enclave easily secured a spot on pub’s list and a USN Overall Score of 8.0 out of 10 thanks to its straightforward, responsive infotainment system with 8-inch touch screen. Physical controls are easily accessible for the functions you use most while behind the wheel.
Smartphone connectivity is a necessity on the go, whether you are trying to contact a friend or family member or can’t live without your preferred apps and carefully curated playlists. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is standard on the 2020 Enclave as is a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot, which helps protect your data plan.
Bluetooth technology makes communication simple while satellite radio unleashes a plethora of entertaining content. When your car is full of passengers or you have a few compatible devices to charge, there are plenty of USB ports to go around — six to be exact.
If you want more tech, upgrade with the Sounds and Sites package. You’ll stay on course thanks to navigation assistance and high-quality sound from the Bose audio system pulses through 10 speakers.
With this entertaining tech, the 2020 Buick Enclave elevates your time on the road.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.