Buick Encore GX Named One of the Best Used Models Under $30K

Photo: Buick

The used-car experts at Kelley Blue Book recently named the 2021 Buick Encore GX among the best subcompact luxury crossovers available for under $30,000. In the publication’s latest rankings, the Encore GX scored high for its versatile modern technology. Here’s why the editors considered it a prime pick for thrifty drivers who don’t want to compromise on upscale amenities.

What it takes to be one of the best used models under $30K

While the Encore GX debuted in the 2021 model year, you can still get great deals on used models. KBB judges praised its standard smartphone connectivity, ample active safety features, and its roomy interior. It’s also worth noting that the Encore GX’s high ranking was influenced by its status as an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick winner.

Thanks to these features that impressed the judges, the Encore GX even outranked premium competitors — including its GM cousin, the Cadillac XT4. Here’s a look at how those models differ from one another.

Get to know the Buick Encore GX

The 2021 Buick Encore GX was made to slot between the Encore and the Envision. In addition to seating five passengers, it can accommodate up to 23.5 cubic feet of cargo behind the second-row seats. Fold down the rear seats to open up a maximum of up to 50.2 cubic feet.

Under the hood, the Encore GX comes standard with a turbocharged 1.2-liter engine that churns out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade for a little more pep, courtesy of the 1.3-liter turbo engine. It offers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. You can choose between front- and all-wheel drive configurations. If you opt for front wheel drive, the Encore GX will channel its power through a continuously variable transmission. All-wheel drive models, on the other hand, use a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

When purchased new, it starts at $25,395 — so naturally, you’ll be able to snag a used model for well under $30,000.