Buick Encore GX Will Offer New Accessories

The 2020 Buick Encore GX already offers a wealth of accessories that provide more organization inside the cabin and easier ways to transport your cargo. Now, the small SUV will be adding new accessory options for both the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The latest Encore GX accessories

The Encore GX will be available with new illuminated door sills and body-side moldings for a more stylish look. With an optional Trailering Package, the SUV will be able to bring a small trailer to the campsite.

The new Towing Package for the 2021 Encore GX will likely share much in common with the Trailering Provisions package offered for the 2021 Trailblazer. The Encore GX will have the capability to tow a maximum of 1,000 pounds with the Towing Package, which is enough to take jet skis or other sports equipment to the lake.

Roof cross rails and a new Sport Pedal Kit became available earlier this year, though the Buick configurator does not list them currently. Roof cross rails provide another way to carry cargo, while the Sport Pedal Kit adds to the SUV’s athletic appearance.

Additional accessories

The Encore GX offered many accessory options upon its launch, and it will continue to offer these for the 2020 and 2021 model years. These include all-weather floor liners and mats to protect your carpet from mud and snow.

The vertical and horizontal cargo nets can keep your items secure and in place. Meanwhile, the cargo organizer holds items of different sizes to create a tidier trunk space, and the integrated cargo liner stops leaks and spills from reaching the floor.

Buick is expected to release the new Encore GX in the near future with minor updates from the 2020 model year along with a wide availability of accessories.