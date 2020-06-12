No Comments

Buick Encore Is One of the Best Used Cars Under $20,000

The 2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Consumer Reports recently named the 2017 to 2019 Buick Encore as one of the best used cars under $20,000. The organization recognized the SUV for its quiet cabin, sophisticated design, and maneuverability.

What makes the Encore an ideal used car?

The 2020 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

Consumer Reports listed the Buick Encore as a Best Used Car Under $20,000 in the competitive Small SUV category. In order to make the coveted list, the Encore needed to consistently perform well in tests and surveys as well as have higher than average reliability ratings in the Annual Auto Surveys for the 2010 to 2019 model years.

Consumer Reports praised the Encore for providing a comfortable and peaceful ride. For the 2019 model year, the SUV has seating for up to five occupants and available heated leather seating to keep you warm in the winter. Meanwhile, QuietTuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted outside noises with acoustic laminated glass and triple door seals.

The 2019 Buick Encore

Photo: General Motors

The organization also appreciated the refined design of the Encore. The 2019 model has a sculpted grille and front fascia along with LED-accented taillamps that give it an athletic appearance. Inside the cabin, an available expensive power moonroof provides you with a better view of your surroundings.

This SUV also has plenty of room for your groceries and sports gear with 48.4 cubic feet of maximum cargo volume. Nevertheless, its compact exterior dimensions make it easy to maneuver in a parking lot and drive through tight city streets.

The 2017 to 2019 Buick Encore costs roughly between $12,575 and $17,475, making it one of the best used cars if you want an elegant SUV that doesn’t break the bank. Even better, the 2019 Encore reaches an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, helping you save money on fuel over time.