Buick Had the Most Seen Car Commercial of 2019

There’s no better time to run a fine-tooth comb through the data that defines a year than January of the following year. To that end, WardsAuto teamed up with iSpot.tv to determine which automaker had the most-seen car commercial of 2019. The answer isn’t the Russo Brother-directed Cadillac commercial or the surprisingly artful Nissan Versa commercial that tugged at people’s heartstrings back in September. Instead, it was the Buick’s latest message of reinvention and new beginnings: an ad called “Mistaken Identity.”

The thirty-second TV spot features several instances of people mistaking boring, generic cars for Buicks before realizing that the more exciting model next to it is, in fact, the Buick they were looking for. It highlights the carmaker’s sporty options, versatile SUV’s, and luxurious offerings in equal measure.

Impressively, despite garnering 5.7 billion TV impressions for “Mistaken Identity” alone, Buick didn’t spend anywhere near as much as competitors like Toyota, which doled out $478.6 million over the course of its marketing campaign last year. In terms of the single most expensive ad of 2019, GMC’s tailgate-focused ad cost a staggering $60.4 alone. Meanwhile, Buick only spent $31.7 million on the most-seen ad of the year.

All in all, car manufacturers spent nearly five billion dollars on commercials, making the automotive industry the market leader for expenses and impact.

It speaks to the effectiveness of Buick’s brand reinvention that they spent roughly half of GMC’s marketing budget on “Mistaken Identity” and managed to generate considerably more impressions.

