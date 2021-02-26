No Comments

Buick Has the Highest Percentage of Female Buyers in the US

The Buick Encore GX

Photo: General Motors

According to a new IHS Markit study, Buick currently has a higher share of female buyers than any other automaker in the United States. The study discovered that women account for 56.1 percent of all Buick buyers.

Why is Buick popular among female buyers?

The Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

Marc Bland, IHS Markit’s chief diversity officer, said that Buick’s marketing and branding strategy is the primary reason why women are attracted to the brand. For instance, Buick recently partnered with Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s media company. As a part of the partnership, women now have more entertainment options in the Buick Encore GX, and Buick models will appear in Hello Sunshine movies.

GM Authority also noted that Buick has gained the interest of female drivers by switching to an all-crossover and SUV lineup. These types of vehicles tend to be popular options among both single and married women.

For these reasons, women make up 56.1 percent of Buick vehicle buyers. Mitsubishi has the second-highest share of female buyers at 54 percent. Kia, Hyundai, and Nissan all come in third at 52 percent.

Future plans for Buick

The Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

Kate Hrabovsky, advertising and media relations officer at Buick, stated that women are an important demographic for Buick, thanks to their buying power in the automotive industry.

Hrabovsky said, “It’s a very valuable consumer to us, with their earning power and influence. Our latest brand health report showed a 3 percent increase in positive opinion among women.”

Buick is currently working to increase its female customer base further. That’s why the automaker plans to market upcoming models on media platforms and outlets that are popular among women.

Buick has not released any new details about its future marketing efforts, but you can expect to see Buick models in Hello Sunshine productions soon.