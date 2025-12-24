BYD Lets EV Owners Rent Out Their Home Chargers Through Its App Like Airbnb

The Chinese carmaker, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers, aims to turn this feature into a practical solution to the growing demand for EV charging points. BYD drivers will be able to list their private chargers on the brand’s mobile app and make them accessible to nearby users, who can book charging sessions directly from their phones.

This system is already integrated into BYD’s digital ecosystem, allowing owners to set their own prices and schedules. By using the app’s built-in payment and reservation tools, users can rent, track, and manage their chargers seamlessly, turning a home installation into a small shared-service platform. For now, the service is only available in China.

A Peer-To-Peer Network for EV Charging

The new feature works like a community-based network, connecting BYD owners who have home chargers with drivers in need of one. Each participant can define when their charger is available and what they wish to charge for the service. The app’s interface shows nearby locations and availability in real time, making it simple to find a compatible charging spot without relying on public infrastructure.

BYD’s goal is to replicate the success of platforms like Airbnb by applying the same logic to mobility and energy sharing. The approach gives EV owners a way to generate passive income while improving local charging accessibility, especially in residential zones where public chargers are limited.

© BYD

Addressing Infrastructure Shortages Through Community Sharing

BYD’s move is a direct response to one of the main bottlenecks in the EV market: the uneven rollout of charging stations. While governments and energy providers continue to build large networks, many regions still lack sufficient coverage. BYD’s peer-to-peer sharing model offers a complementary alternative that can be deployed quickly without the need for major public investment.

This user-driven approach not only increases convenience for BYD owners but also contributes to reducing range anxiety among electric drivers. By opening up access to privately owned chargers, the company turns an individual asset into a collective resource, effectively multiplying the number of available charging points without installing new hardware. For now, this pilot phase remains limited to China.

BYD introduces neighborhood charger sharing in China



BYD has added a new feature to its app called neighborhood charger sharing. With it, private owners can share their BYD 3.5 kW home charging piles with nearby users.



The function is mainly aimed at owners living in large… pic.twitter.com/oCzHS0gAKB — Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) December 23, 2025

Expanding BYD’s Role Beyond Manufacturing

This initiative represents BYD’s growing ambition to move beyond producing vehicles and into developing a full ecosystem of connected mobility solutions. By integrating this sharing feature into its app, the company positions itself as both a manufacturer and a service provider.

This strategy strengthens BYD’s brand image as an innovator in the electric mobility market. The initiative allows the company to engage directly with its customers, offering them not only cars but also digital tools that improve daily use and convenience.