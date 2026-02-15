BYD Turns the Atto 3 Into a 443 HP AWD EV With 800V Charging for 2026

Chinese automakers have become a dominant force in the electric vehicle conversation, a shift that would have seemed unlikely not long ago. Brands that were once associated with low-cost knockoffs now produce EVs that compete directly with established Western models. The Atto 3 was one of BYD’s first exports, and its latest overhaul reflects how quickly expectations in the segment have evolved.

When the Atto 3 launched in overseas markets, it offered competitive but not class-leading figures. The compact crossover, roughly the size of a Hyundai Kona Electric, featured a 60 kWh battery, 204 horsepower, an 8-second 0–60 mph time, and peak charging of 88 kW. Those numbers were acceptable in 2022. They look different in 2026.

Rear-Wheel Drive Layout and a Sharp Jump in Performance

For the 2026 model year, the Atto 3 Evo replaces its front-wheel-drive configuration with a rear-mounted motor driving the rear wheels in standard form. In higher trims, a second motor is added at the front, creating an all-wheel-drive version.

According to InsideEVs, the rear-wheel-drive Atto 3 Evo now produces 308 horsepower and reaches 62 mph in 5.5 seconds. That is a substantial increase over the previous 204-hp setup. The dual-motor AWD variant raises output to 443 horsepower, reducing the 0–62 mph sprint to 3.9 seconds. The updated model also introduces a frunk, a practical addition made possible by the revised layout.

These figures place the Atto 3 Evo in a markedly different performance bracket than its predecessor, which was considered adequate but unremarkable when tested in France in 2022.

2026 BYD Atto 3 Evo – © BYD

Bigger Battery and Faster 800-Volt Charging

Battery capacity has also grown. The former 60 kWh pack has been replaced with a 75 kWh unit, extending the WLTP-rated range to 317 miles (510 km), up from 261 miles (420 km).

Charging speeds have increased even more dramatically. The Atto 3 Evo can now accept up to 220 kW of DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80% session in as little as 25 minutes. The improvement may be linked to the adoption of an 800-volt electrical architecture, which supports higher charging performance.

In practical terms, the update addresses two areas where the outgoing model lagged behind newer rivals: range and charging capability.

2026 BYD Atto 3 Evo – © BYD

Subtle Design Tweaks and Repositioned Charging Port

Despite the significant technical revisions, the Atto 3 Evo’s exterior remains broadly similar to the previous version. BYD has streamlined certain interior and exterior elements and introduced new color and wheel options.

One visible functional change involves the charging port. Previously located on the front passenger-side fender, it has been moved to the rear passenger side on the updated model.

2026 BYD Atto 3 Evo – © BYD

Pricing has not yet been announced. The likelihood of the Atto 3 Evo reaching the United States remains slim, although Canada has not been ruled out. Sales of the Atto 3 outside China have been modest, and its earlier specifications were described as mediocre in the context of a rapidly advancing segment. With the Evo update, BYD is clearly recalibrating its compact crossover for a more demanding global market.