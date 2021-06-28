No Comments

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Struts Its Stuff at Virginia International Raceway

Photo: Cadillac

Proving its track bona fides with a flourish, the new 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing showed up at Virginia International Raceway earlier this month and posted a sizzling Grand Course lap time of just 2:52.50.

Blackwing turns in supercar-conquering performance

The 4.1-mile Grand Course is one of America’s toughest challenges for a performance car, and the CT4-V Blackwing handled it with ease. GM Authority notes that this highly anticipated model achieved a faster VIR time than supercars like the Nissan GT-R Track Edition, Ferrari 430 Scuderia, and Lamborghini Murcielago.

Cadillac parent company General Motors provided video of the entire lap with a Performance Data Recorder overlay. During his session behind the wheel, test driver Bill Wise navigated the Grand Course’s tricky curves with ease and reached 143 mph.

Per Cadillac, the CT4-V Blackwing can travel 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.8 seconds and hit a top track speed of 189 mph. It comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 twin-turbo engine that unleashes 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque.

Catering to performance-minded drivers, the Blackwing receives a standard six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic is available as well. Next-gen Magnetic Ride Control enables continuous damping and commanding performance at any speed. Enlarged Brembo brakes deliver massive amounts of stopping power.

The Blackwing boasts a reinforced, lightweight chassis for agile, responsive handling. Its aerodynamic design includes a front splitter and rear spoiler for extra downforce and traction. There’s also a new mesh grille to optimize cooling and airflow. A lineup of new forged aluminum wheel designs improve performance even more while contributing to the Blackwing’s fearsomely sporty look.

The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing will enter production early next month and go on sale shortly thereafter at dealerships across the U.S. Check back soon at The News Wheel to learn more about this new performance sedan from Cadillac.