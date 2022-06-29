No Comments

Cadillac Introduces Project GTP Hypercar Prototype

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac has been participating in IMSA racing for a while and won quite a few championships between 2017-2020. To improve upon its racing DNA, the brand has introduced its Project GTP Hypercar prototype — a preview into the future of Cadillac racing.

The Project GTP Hypercar was co-developed by Dallara, Cadillac Design, and Cadillac Racing. The teams integrated key brand design when formulating the new vehicle while also focusing on performance upgrades. The new race car will be powered by the all-new 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine paired with an LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) common hybrid system.

“Cadillac will be competing again on the world racing stage, and we are all thrilled to return to Le Mans after 20 years,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “By competing in both the 2023 IMSA and WEC championships, Cadillac Racing has the opportunity to demonstrate its capability, craftsmanship, and technology.”

Photo: Cadillac

In addition to crafting powerful vehicles for the track, Cadillac has been focusing on updating its V-series of vehicles. The newest of the bunch, the Escalade-V made its official debut last month. Meanwhile, the existing lineup included the CT4-V and CT5-V sport sedans as well as the track-capable CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

“Competing for the overall win at Le Mans with an iconic American brand like Cadillac is an honor,” said Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM sports car racing program manager. “The entire team is excited to continue building Cadillac’s racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and in the world’s toughest race.”

The new Cadillac race car is expected to do on-track testing later this summer and make its official race debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona next year.