Canadian Pricing for 2020 Nissan Kicks Posted, Driver Assist Tech Comes Standard

2020 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The popular, fun-to-drive Kicks is offering drivers updated safety tech for 2020. With Advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, an innovative, comprehensive suite of driver assist systems, drivers will have greater confidence behind the wheel of the well-equipped compact SUV, no matter what trim level they choose.

Systems included in the standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 for the 2020 Nissan Kicks are designed to alert drivers to dangers in order to help them avoid or minimize accidents — Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic — help them stay in their lanes — Lane Departure Warning — and help ensure their paths are properly illuminated — High Beam Assist. The available Intelligent Around View Monitor offers drivers a wide-ranging perspective of the vehicle’s surroundings and potential threats when parking.

Nissan reports, “In addition, rear side impact supplemental airbags are added to all grades, and Intelligent Driver Alertness as well as Rear Door Alert are now standard on Kicks SV and SR grades. The sporty SR grade is now offered with a rear spoiler.”

The 2020 Nissan Kicks boasts a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19,298 CAD (Kicks S FWD), $21,998 CAD (Kicks SV FWD), and $23,998 CAD (Kicks SR FWD).

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

The 2020 Nissan Kicks is powered by a 1.6-litre DOHC 16-valve four cylinder engine paired to an Xtronic transmission. This powertrain is rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque.

A 7-inch touch screen is standard and smartphone integration is simple with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For high-quality sound, drivers should upgrade to the available Bose Personal Plus audio system. Drivers have a choice of five exterior colours, and the cabin is equipped with best-in-class front seat legroom.

In 2019, the Nissan Kicks was the third-best-selling auto in Canada.