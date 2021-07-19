No Comments

Celebs and Infiniti Answer Your QX60 Questions

As part of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 reservation program, the luxury automaker is teaming up with the Cameo video service to provide a customized FAQ for interested drivers. And in a first for the auto industry, a panel of celebrity guests are teaming up with Infiniti to help you learn more about the all-new SUV.

Designed for Family-Friendly Fun: Get your Infiniti ready for a stress-free family road trip

Your QX60 questions answered

Photo: Infiniti

Got a burning question about the all-new QX60? You can submit it on Infiniti’s website and there’s a chance that it’ll be answered by one of several celebrity panelists. Participating stars include Olympic athlete Gabby Douglas, sportscaster Erin Andrews, ABC daytime show host Clinton Kelly, “Supernatural” star Misha Collins, and former “The West Wing” star Dule Hill. Up to 100 questions will be answered, with an emphasis on the model’s special features, pricing, and delivery. Best of all, each answer will be archived for viewers to watch at their convenience.

Want to Learn More? See more details on the 2022 QX60

A more personalized experience

Photo: Infiniti

Mike Hondorp, Managing Director of Cameo Brand Partnerships, expressed that this collaboration will give viewers a more personalized and engaging way to shop for a vehicle.

“At Cameo, we pride ourselves in making impossible connections possible, and this activation will deliver just that: personal connections and content at-scale, between consumers and Cameo stars,” he stated. “As we grow our business, we look for brands that share our DNA, and core to that is the creativity and innovation we’ve found with INFINITI.”

Infiniti’s top brass expressed a similar sentiment. Phil O’Connor, Director of Marketing Communications at Infiniti, explained that since the 2022 QX60 is one of the brand’s most significant launches, it was only fitting to give customers an equally innovative way to learn about the model.

“We know our customers value meaningful experiences and believe this platform offers an engaging and informative way to interact with this star SUV,” he said of the partnership with Cameo.

The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 will arrive in dealerships this fall. It starts at $46,850.