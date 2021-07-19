No Comments

Changes to 2021 Nissan Rogue Improve Crash Test Scores

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is a popular SUV in the Nissan lineup, but even it has room for improvement. The automaker has implemented changes mid-year to make the SUV even safer than before. These changes have made quite a difference, resulting in higher crash test scores from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration.

Smart Choices: Altima, Murano, and Rogue named best vehicles for teen drivers

The 2021 Nissan Rogue, both its earlier and later releases earn four stars in the overall safety rating. It is in the frontal crash tests that the later released 2021 Rogue earns an additional star from three to four. The test scores apply if you opt for AWD or FWD for the 2021 Rogue. Both the early and later release 2021 Rogue earned five stars in side crash testing and four stars in rollover tests.

“The updated ratings apply to vehicles built under contract by a partially-owned Nissan subsidiary in Kanda, Japan, on or after January 28, 2021, as well as all 2021 Rogues built at the automaker’s Smyrna, Tennessee, assembly plant. The federally mandated window sticker lists where a vehicle was assembled and the build month is shown on a sticker located in the driver’s doorjamb. A Nissan dealer can confirm an exact build date for a Rogue, too,” reports Autotrader writer Andrew Ganz.

2021 Nissan Rogue

The 2021 Nissan Rogue boasts the automaker’s suite of advanced driver assist technologies, Safety Shield 360, as a standard feature. The six technologies are Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. Under proper conditions, these technologies alert you to potential threats in front of you, in your blind spot, and behind you, engage the brakes automatically, warn you when you unintentionally leave your lane and light your path at night. The 2021 Rogue also features 10 standard airbags and crumple zones Zone Body Construction.

Car Care: Tips for preparing your car for summer driving

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2021 Nissan Rogue its highest rating, Top Safety Pick+.