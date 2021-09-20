Check Out the 2022 Lexus RC F
The 2022 Lexus RC F returns for the latest model year with additional styling options and a brand-new special edition model. Here’s a look at what’s new on this high-performance sport coupe.
All about the 2022 Lexus RC F
Every 2022 Lexus RC F is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that delivers 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. And it makes the most of that muscle — the RC F is renowned for its class-leading power-to-weight ratio, thanks to engineering innovations like a lightweight, compact air conditioning system and hollow shafts that provide structural integrity without weighing the vehicle down.
Its cabin boasts high-backed sport seats, smartphone connectivity, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a 10.3-inch touch-screen display. Available upgrades include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium surround sound system, a heated steering wheel, and carbon-fiber accents included in the Carbon Package. And for the 2022 model year, the Lexus RC F gained updated wheel designs across all trim levels.
Meet the 2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition
The brand-new RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is named after the after the famous “Temple of Speed” test track, located in the shadow of Mount Fuji. According to Lexus, that’s actually what the F stands for in “RC F.”
This enhanced version of the sport coupe features performance-boosting components like a titanium exhaust, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, and genuine carbon-fiber components to cut the car’s weight and improve its aerodynamics. In addition to giving the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition some signature style, it enables the car to rocket from 0-60 mph in just 3.96 seconds — speedier than the RC F’s record of 4.2 seconds.
The RC F Fuji Speedway Edition also sets itself apart with a completely unique exclusive paint color — Electric Surge. This semi-matte blue exterior color is designed to stand up to an automatic car wash, while still offering the luster of an authentic matte paint. On the inside, it continues its black-and-blue color scheme, with blue carbon fiber accents and plush Alcantara upholstery throughout the cabin. And since the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is limited to a run of just 50 models, each car sports a serialized badge.
The 2022 Lexus RC F will hit dealer lots in late September.
