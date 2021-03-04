No Comments

Check Out the Aerodynamics on the Nissan Ariya

Photo: Nissan

Normally, when we talk about automobile aerodynamics, we’re focusing on sports cars. But the new 2022 Nissan Ariya EV is about more than athletic performance — its aerodynamic design helps boost its eco-friendly efficiency. Thanks to its sleek profile, the Ariya has achieved a drag coefficient of 0.297, making it the most aerodynamic crossover that the automaker has ever produced. Here’s a look at what went into that development process.

Designed for efficiency

Photo: Nissan

The Ariya was sculpted with exacting bodylines and intelligently placed air vents, all with the intention of helping drivers get more range out of every charge. When the Ariya was first revealed, Nissan estimated that it would deliver about 300 miles of driving range. But thanks to its refined design, Nissan engineers expect the Ariya to offer even more.

According to Nissan, engineers from around the world united at the Nissan Technical Centre Europe to work on the Ariya’s design. These experts tweaked the EV’s shape down to the microscopic level, adjusting everything from its body lines to its front-facing aerodynamic intelligent shield. On top of that, it sports a flat underbody that provides a smooth, user-friendly ride and cuts down on drag.

“With the growing shift towards electric mobility, aerodynamic testing is becoming increasingly important. The aerodynamics of electric vehicles are directly linked to how efficiently the vehicle moves – less drag and better stability allows the customer to drive longer distances before having to recharge,” explained Sarwar Ahmed, an aerodynamics and aeroacoustics engineer who’s bringing the Ariya to life at the Nissan Technical Centre.

About the 2022 Nissan Ariya

Photo: Nissan

While details remain sparse on the Nissan Ariya, we do know it’s expected to sport some futuristic tech. Last year, Nissan showed off its curved, wave-like infotainment display, which is conveniently integrated into the dashboard. On top of that, the new EV will boast Nissan ProPILOT 2.0, a nearly hands-free highway driving system.

The 2022 Nissan Ariya EV will arrive on North American dealership lots in late 2021.