Chery Unveils Stronger, Lighter Steel for Safer, More Efficient Cars

The new material boasts a remarkable resistance of 2400 MPa, surpassing the current industry standard and setting a new benchmark in automotive manufacturing. The steel not only offers enhanced protection for passengers in the event of a collision but also allows for lighter, more energy-efficient vehicle designs.

This development marks a significant leap forward for Chery, a brand set to debut in France with its Jaecoo and Omoda models. The new “super-steel” is part of an ongoing effort to improve the structural integrity and safety of vehicles while optimizing materials for better fuel efficiency. With a resistance level 200 MPa higher than that of Xiaomi’s steel, which previously held the highest record, Chery’s innovation is poised to have a substantial impact on the industry.

A Steel Designed for Safety

The strength of the new steel is its most impressive feature, with a resistance of 2400 MPa, far exceeding the typical range of 1300 to 1800 MPa found in most vehicles today. Ultra-high-strength steels like this one are crucial in automotive design, particularly in safety-critical areas such as the roof pillars, side-impact beams, and door protection bars.

These components play a vital role in absorbing energy during a crash and protecting the occupants inside the car. Chery’s new steel pushes the boundaries of protection even further, enhancing the safety of the vehicle’s structure.

However, achieving this level of strength is only part of the challenge. According to the developers, the real innovation lies in maintaining the material’s formability and stability. An ultra-resistant steel that cracks or loses its shape under stress would not be practical in automotive manufacturing. The team behind this new material has successfully balanced strength with the ability to mold and shape the steel into complex vehicle parts without sacrificing its structural integrity.

© Chery

Efficiency Through Lighter Design

One of the most compelling advantages of this new steel is its potential to reduce vehicle weight without compromising safety. By using less material in areas of the vehicle that require strength, automakers can create lighter structures that still offer the same level of protection.

For electric vehicles, this weight reduction is particularly important, as it directly influences battery efficiency and driving range. According to Chery, the new steel allows manufacturers to maintain the same level of safety while reducing the weight of key structural components, contributing to better overall energy performance.

The steel has already undergone a rigorous series of tests, including real-world stamping on vehicle parts and integration into prototype vehicles. These tests have confirmed the material’s stability, with the steel maintaining its mechanical properties and precise dimensions during the manufacturing process. The door protection bars, in particular, were used as a test case and performed successfully under these demanding conditions.