No Comments

Guide to Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Off-Road Trims and Packages

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

For drivers who like to leave the pavement, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 lineup boasts multiple off-road options. Here’s a look at this truck’s key packages and trims for all-terrain performance.

Buying Your First Truck? Here’s what you need to know

Z71 Off-Road Package

The easiest way to equip the Silverado for adventure is with the Z71 Off-Road Package. It’s available on most Silverado trims with 4WD, including the WT, LT, RST, LTZ, and High Country. This package comes with an off-road suspension, hill descent control, an automatic locking rear differential, and a two-speed transfer case. Skid plates and a heavy-duty air filter are included as well. Some trims receive additional appearance features and all-terrain tires, too.

Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss

With the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss trim levels, you’ll get standard 4WD and all the main features included in the Z71 package. Plus, the off-road suspension comes with a 2-inch factory lift and monotube shocks. Both trims feature red recovery hooks and 18-inch high-gloss black wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac mud-terrain tires. As the more expensive of the two trims, the LT Trail Boss adds numerous standard tech and convenience features that aren’t available on the Custom Trail Boss.

The Silverado ZR2 is new for 2022

Photo: Chevrolet

ZR2

All-new for 2022, the ZR2 is the Silverado lineup’s most advanced off-road model. It builds on Z71 and Trail Boss features, upgrading to an even more capable ZR2 high-performance suspension with a factory lift and Multimatic DSSV dampers. The ZR2 also shows off front and rear electronic locking differentials for greater control, large underbody skid plates, and a terrain mode for its transfer case. Other key ZR2 features include a standard 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine, a raised hood with a black insert, high-intensity LED reflector headlamps, and 33-inch mud-terrain tires.

If you’d like to learn more about the Silverado 1500’s key features and specs, head to this link to read The News Wheel’s model overview for 2022.