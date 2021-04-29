No Comments

Chevy Bolt Named AAA Car Guide Winner

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Finding a vehicle with the best available driver-assist technologies is a priority of more and more drivers. According to AAA, Automatic Emergency Braking is the top wish of 67 percent of drivers looking for a new car. Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking comes in a close second while Lane Keeping Assistance rounds out the top three most desirable tech.

In order for shoppers to find the tech they want in their next new vehicle, AAA releases an annual Car Guide. In it, vehicles and tech are rated, and the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier took first place in the Guide’s ranking for small vehicles.

“The learning curve and decisions to be made can be daunting, and our evaluations in the AAA Car Guide are designed to help drivers select a safe and comfortable vehicle that meets their needs,” according to Megan McKernan, manager of the Automotive Research Center.

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

A top concern of EV buyers is range notes AAA, and the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier delivers an impressive range, approximately 259 miles. It also earned a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration.

Standard driver assist tech on the 2021 Bolt EV Premier includes HD Surround Vision, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist. Under proper conditions, the HD Surround Vision gives you a broader view of your vehicle so you can be aware of potential threats. Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert monitors hidden dangers on your side. Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist monitors activity when you are moving in reverse to help you avoid rear collisions. The Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier also features the Teen Driver system, which lets you monitor the driving habits of young drivers.

Available driver assist tech includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. These systems warn you of potential hazards in front of you and when necessary engage the brakes to help you avoid or minimize a crash.