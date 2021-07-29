No Comments

Chevy Trailblazer Makes Best Cars for Camping List

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV

Photo: Chevrolet

Summer, fall, or for those very brave, winter camping trips will help you embrace and appreciate the great outdoors while making memories with your loved ones. If you are itching to get on the road for a bit of camping, you need a vehicle that can help you make the endeavor a success. One such vehicle is the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which just earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 16 Best Cars for Camping in 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

“The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is back for 2021 as an all-new model, and it is ready for camping,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Kristen Hall-Geisler. “It has above-average cargo space for tents and coolers, and the seats are roomy enough for adults in both rows.”

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer also caters to your entertainment needs because it may take hours to get to the campground. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System features a standard 7-inch diagonal color touch screen equipped with Bluetooth audio streaming for two compatible devices, voice command, and smartphone integration via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you prefer a larger display, you can upgrade to an 8-inch touch screen. The 2021 Trailblazer also features standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

I understand (from what I’ve read and what people who have actually camped have told me) that camping is more or less about roughing it. Until you have to endure the elements, you and your passengers will appreciate the available heated seats in the 2021 Trailblazer. Or, at least, I know I would.

The 2021 Trailblazer has you covered if you want to explore rugged paths, too.

“If you want to head off the pavement, the ACTIV trim adds a skid plate and off-road shock absorbers,” adds Hall-Geisler.

Learn More: About the Chevy SUV lineup

If you’re venturing out on a solo camping trip or with a partner, friend, or loved one, you’ll have a ton of cargo space at your disposal. With the rear seats folded down, the 2021 Trailblazer reveals 54.4 cubic feet of room. There’s definitely no need to pack light. The available hands-free liftgate gives you easy access to your stuff.