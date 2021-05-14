No Comments

China’s New Buick Envision Plus Could Come to U.S. as Envision GX

Photo: Buick

Buick recently introduced its newest SUV for the Chinese market: the Buick Envision Plus. No official announcements have been made, but there’s a good chance this model could soon be sold in the U.S. as the Envision GX.

Classified as a premium midsize SUV, the Envision Plus slots into the Buick lineup just above the compact Envision. The two models share many of the same design cues, but the Envision Plus is several inches longer to accommodate an available third row.

Buick Envision Plus features and specs

Like the smaller Envision, the Envision Plus presents a sleekly sculpted look and a widened, lowered design. It will be available in the high-end Avenir trim, and that’s the version Buick presented during the model’s debut last month. This variant boasts exterior design touches like 20-inch wheels, a mesh grille, and a special Avenir taillamp design.

Photo: Buick

According to GM Authority, the Envision Plus will be sold in both two-row and three-row configurations in China. It’s not clear whether this will also be the case with a potential U.S. version. Key interior features include an angled infotainment screen and options like heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic roof.

GM’s new Vehicle Intelligence Platform electrical architecture plays a key role in the Envision Plus. VIP tech allows for better over-the-air software update capabilities, more secure connectivity, and faster processing speeds. The Envision Plus will also offer a full suite of advanced safety features, including technologies like Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist and adaptive cruise control.

Photo: Buick

Under the hood, the Envision Plus carries a 2.0-liter Ecotec turbo engine paired with a mild hybrid system. This comes paired to a nine-speed intelligent automatic transmission. We don’t yet know if a U.S. version would include mild hybrid tech.

More details on the Envision Plus/Envision GX are sure to come out soon, and we’ll have them for you here at The News Wheel.