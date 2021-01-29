No Comments

Chip Ganassi Racing Will Showcase GMC Hummer EV

Chip Ganassi Racing’s electric SUV

Photo: General Motors

GMC and Chip Ganassi Racing are teaming up for the very first Extreme E season in 2021. For this electric racing venture, Chip Ganassi Racing will compete in an electric SUV inspired by the new GMC Hummer EV.

What can you expect for the Extreme E racing series?

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

Off-road racers Sara Price and Kyle LeDuc will drive the CGR electric SUV during the Extreme E series. This SUV has a powertrain that reaches 550 horsepower when racing as well as a distinct grille, bodywork, and graphics that take inspiration from the Hummer EV.

The Extreme E global championship will occur this year and will encourage drivers to adopt electric vehicles. It will consist of five races in some of the most remote locations around the world, including Lac Rose, Senegal, and Patagonia, Argentina.

Features of the 2022 Hummer EV

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

The 2022 Hummer EV is the first all-electric supertruck in the world. While making zero emissions, its powertrain achieves 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and it has a driving range of more than 350 miles.

With 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires and a standard independent front and rear suspension, the supertruck can handle off-road drives. Available Extract Mode raises the supertruck up when maneuvering on rocky paths, while available CrabWalk allows the model to move diagonally on narrow trails.

Available steel plates, shields, and rock sliders protect the Hummer EV from on-path obstacles. And, up to 18 UltraVision underbody cameras provide a real-time view of these obstacles so you can move safely around them.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will arrive at dealerships this fall. Before the supertruck’s release, you can check out CGR’s electric SUV in the Extreme E global championship, which begins with the Desert X Prix on April 3.