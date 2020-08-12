Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Earns Top Honors from AAA
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid adds another win to its already long list of 135 accolades with its first-place finish in the 2020 AAA Car Guide SUV/Minivan category. The Pacifica Hybrid landed a top three placement in the Top 10 overall vehicle ratings from the pub’s experts, too, reinforcing the family-friendly hauler’s four-year record as the top-awarded minivan.
The latest win from AAA is thanks to the Pacifica Hybrid’s impressive range, easy-to-operate plug-in powertrain, family-friendly features, comfortable space, and advanced tech for family travel. AAA’s thorough research of vehicles and real-world testing offers buyers an insight into what vehicle will satisfy their needs.
“Our evaluations are designed to help drivers select a safe and comfortable vehicle that meets their needs. The Pacifica Hybrid is a solid choice for minivan customers,” said Megan McKernan, manager of the Automotive Research Center.
Powerful range
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid delivers a fuel-efficient powertrain and impressive range for families on the go. When powered solely by its electric motor, the minivan earns a rating of more than 80 MPGe.
Family-friendly amenities
Just like the non-hybrid version of the Pacifica, the Pacifica Hybrid overflows with comfortable seating and space for your family. The 8.4-inch touch screen displays your entertainment and connectivity options brilliantly through the user-friendly Uconnect 4 infotainment system. Entertain your rear passengers with their favorite show or game when you opt for the available Uconnect Theater. The system features dual 10-inch HD touch screens and wireless headphones.
Advanced safety tech
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid prioritizes the safety of you and your family with a long list of safety features and technologies. Advanced driver-assist systems such as Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Park Assist, and Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop help warn you of potential threats.
With so many family-friendly features and advanced technologies, it’s no surprise the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid keeps earning awards from auto experts.
