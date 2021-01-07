No Comments

Chrysler Pacifica Named Best Minivan to Buy for the Fifth Year

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

It’s a five-peat for the Chrysler Pacifica, as it earns Best Minivan to Buy 2021 honors from The Car Connection. This fifth consecutive win for the well-equipped minivan adds to its tally of more than 140 titles and awards.

“No other vehicle does utility like the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, especially now that it comes with all-wheel drive,” said Martin Padgett, editorial director of Internet Brands Automotive, publishers of The Car Connection. “It’s elegant, spacious, flexible and it’s offered in plug-in hybrid form.”

This year’s contest was especially difficult thanks to the redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna, according to The Car Connection senior editor Robert Duffer. But, the Chrysler Pacifica secured the win thanks to its attractive design, refined cabin, and Stow ‘n Go seats in the second row. According to Duffer, the 2021 Pacifica earned a 7.2 TCC Rating while the Toyota Sienna lagged closely behind with a TCC Rating of 6.8.

“From the rear wheels forward, the 2021 Pacifica looks as good if not better than many crossover SUVs on the market without trying too hard to stand out,” said Duffer. “With room for eight but seven more likely when equipped with standard second-row captain’s chairs that fold flat into the floor, the Pacifica can transition from family lounge to useful work van with a few pulls of the handles and tugs of the straps, even with all-wheel drive.”

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

For 2021, the 2021 Pacifica features a high-end trim, the Pinnacle. The sophisticated cabin boasts premium quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats and lumbar comfort pillows in the second row.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

If an eco-friendly powertrain is important to you, opt for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. It delivers a gas driving range of 488 miles and an electric driving range of 32 miles.