Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager Make Best Minivans for 2021 List

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

Finding the best family-hauler can be difficult. There are plenty of options on the market from spacious sedans to well-equipped SUVs. But, if you want a vehicle designed specifically for families, you have to go with a minivan. According to U.S. News & World Report, the Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Pacifica are two of the “Best Minivans for Families in 2021.”

To determine its list, U.S. News & World Report evaluated how each minivan blended specific criteria: positive automotive reviews, strong ratings for safety and reliability, available features designed for families on the go, and space for passengers and cargo.

2020 Chrysler Voyager

Photo: FCA

2021 Chrysler Voyager

Snagging the number five spot with a U.S. News’ Overall Score of 7.3 out of 10 and a U.S. News Safety Score of 9.4 out of 10 is the 2021 Chrysler Voyager.

“The Voyager has fewer features than you might expect in a minivan, but it’s a solid option for a family minivan if you’re on a tight budget,” according to U.S. News & World Report Jaclyn Trop.

The first two rows in the 2021 Voyager comfortably accommodate adults, but the third row has limited legroom, and cargo space is comparable to competitors, she adds. You will have no problem securing child seats thanks to four sets of LATCH connectors.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Listed as a finalist in the U.S. News’ list, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica was rated with an overall score of 8.2 out of 10 and a U.S. News’ Safety Score of 9.9 out of 10.

“The NHTSA gave the Pacifica an overall safety rating of five out of five stars. The IIHS gave the Pacifica the highest rating of Good in all six crash tests,” Trop notes.

Just like the Voyager, the Pacifica has four complete LATCH connectors. Other family-friendly features include Stow ‘n Go seats, an available rear-seat entertainment system, and an available built-in vacuum.