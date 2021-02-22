No Comments

Classy Car Colors: 2021 Models Available in Green

Photo: All vehicle images above are attributed to their respective OEMs

Every year, I peruse the leading automakers’ current lineup of vehicles to see which models can be ordered with green exterior paint. Green has become a rare color option in recent years, but luckily 2021 is a good year for shoppers searching for a new car in this underrated hue.

While some automakers continue to gradually eliminate green from their available paints (the most disappointing being the retirement of Grabber Green on the Ford Mustang), some automakers have surprisingly come around and resurrected the neglected pigment. Luxury brands like Genesis are starting to see green as a classy color if mixed a certain way, and 2021 is the first year in a while that the Ford F-150 is offered in green.

Bright blue is even making an astonishing comeback this year, so maybe a widespread return of lime green is on the horizon!

If you’re interested in buying a green-colored car in 2021, here are the models we know that carry this color. Know of any factory-painted green models from 2021 we missed? Tell us in the comments!

Just keep in mind that the pandemic’s impact on the auto industry has caused many models to jump from the 2020 model year to 2022, skipping 2021 altogether. Such models are consequently omitted from this list, even if they offered a green option in 2020 and still will in 2022.

List of 2021 vehicles sold with green exterior paint

Audi:

2021 Audi TT RS: offered in “Kyalami Green”

offered in 2021 Audi RS 5: offered in “Sonoma Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Audi A5: offered in “District Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Audi A6: offered in “Avalon Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Audi S5: offered in “District Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Audi SQ5: offered in “District Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Audi Q5: offered in “District Green Metallic”

BMW:

2021 BMW M3: offered in “Isle of Man Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 BMW M4: offered in “Isle of Man Green Metallic”

Chevrolet:

2021 Chevrolet Camaro: offered in “Shock”

Dodge:

2021 Dodge Charger: offered in “F8 Green”

offered in 2021 Dodge Challenger: offered in “F8 Green”

offered in 2021 Dodge Durango: offered in “F8 Green”

Fiat:

2021 Fiat 500X: offered in “Vibrante Green Metallic”

Ford:

2021 Ford Transit: offered in “Green Gem”

offered in 2021 Ford Mustang: offered in “Grabber Lime”

offered in 2021 Ford Edge: offered in “Dark Persian Green”

offered in 2021 Ford F-150: offered in “Guard”

Genesis:

2021 Genesis G80: offered in “Black Forest Green”

offered in 2021 Genesis G70: offered in “Black Forest Green”

offered in 2021 Genesis GV80: offered in “Cardiff Green”

Honda:

2021 Honda Pilot: offered in “Black Forest Pearl”

Hyundai:

2021 Hyundai Venue: offered in “Apple Green”

Jaguar:

2021 Jaguar F-Type: offered in “British Racing Green”

Jeep:

2021 Jeep Wrangler: offered in “Sarge Green”

offered in 2021 Jeep Cherokee: offered in “Olive Green Pearl”

offered in 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee: offered in “Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Jeep Compass: offered in “Olive Green Pearl”

offered in 2021 Jeep Gladiator: offered in “Sarge Green”

Kia:

2021 Kia Soul: offered in “Aruba Green”

offered in 2021 Kia Sorento: offered in “Undercover Green”

offered in 2021 Kia Telluride: offered in “Dark Moss”

Lexus:

2021 Lexus ES: offered in “Sunlit Green”

offered in 2021 Lexus NX: offered in “Nori Green Pearl”

offered in 2021 Lexus LX: offered in “Nori Green Pearl”

offered in 2021 Lexus RX: offered in “Nori Green Pearl”

offered in 2021 Lexus LC: offered in “Nori Green Pearl”

Lincoln:

2021 Lincoln Navigator: offered in “Green Gem”

Mercedes-Benz:

2021 Mercedes S-Class : offered in “Emerald Green Metallic”

: offered in 2021 Mercedes E-Class : offered in “Emerald Green Metallic”

: offered in 2021 Mercedes GLS : offered in “Emerald Green Metallic”

: offered in 2021 Mercedes-Maybach : offered in “Emerald Green Metallic”

: offered in 2021 Mercedes G-Class: offered in “Jade Green Metallic” and “Emerald Green Metallic”

MINI:

2021 MINI John Cooper Works: offered in “JCW Rebel Green”

offered in 2021 MINI Cooper Hardtop : offered in “British Racing Green IV”

: offered in 2021 MINI Cooper Convertible : offered in “British Racing Green IV”

: offered in 2021 MINI Clubman : offered in “British Racing Green IV”

: offered in 2021 MINI Countryman: offered in “British Racing Green IV”

Nissan:

2021 Nissan Rogue Sport: offered in “Nitro Lime Metallic”

Subaru:

2021 Subaru Outback: offered in “Autumn Green Metallic”

offered in 2021 Subaru Forester: offered in “Jasper Green Metallic”

Toyota:

2021 Toyota Sienna: offered in “Cypress”

offered in 2021 Toyota Prius: offered in “Sea Glass Pearl”

offered in 2021 Toyota Tacoma: offered in “Army Green”

offered in 2021 Toyota Tundra: offered in “Army Green”

offered in 2021 Toyota 4Runner: offered in “Army Green”

