Consumer Reports Names 2021 Buick Enclave Among Best Luxury SUVs

The 2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Enclave recently won a spot on Consumer Reports’ list of the 10 Best Luxury SUVs To Buy Right Now. What sets it apart from the rest of the pack? Owner satisfaction, reliability, and impressive performance on road tests. Here’s a closer look at why it won over the critics.

Why the Enclave was named one of the Best Luxury SUVs to Buy Right Now

Overall, the Buick Enclave earned 76 points on the Consumer Reports grading scale. Specifically, it aced the road test, where it earned 87 out of a possible 100 points. The SUV also won 3 out 5 points in terms of both reliability, owner satisfaction, and emergency handling. Its 0-60 time of 7.4 seconds got it 4 out of 5 stars, while it earned full credit for its braking and transmission systems.

It also earned 4 out of 5 in a massive swath of other categories, including fit and finish, comfort and convenience, seating ergonomics, noise, cargo space, and ride quality. Judges particularly praised the peace provided by Buick’s signature QuietTuning technology.

As for where the model has room for improvement, the Consumer Reports judges had a few thoughts. They expressed that the model could benefit from more standard safety tech, an updated cabin, and a better gear selector.

With that said, the 2022 model addresses some of these concerns. It comes equipped with nine safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. And in terms of interior luxuries, it now offers more soft-touch materials in the cabin, along with available heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. The Enclave’s gear selector has been revised, too. Now, it sports a push-button Electronic Transmission Range Select system, accessible through the redesigned center console.

Even with these criticisms, Consumer Reports still has a lot of praise for the Enclave. Here’s why their judges deemed it one of the best three-row SUVs on the market.