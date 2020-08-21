No Comments

Differences Between the 2020 Buick Encore and Encore GX

The 2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

The 2020 Buick Encore and Encore GX are both great options for small families valuing luxury, comfort, and convenience. While these small SUVs have similar names and layouts, they also have some important distinctions, which may make one a better option for your family than the other.

Power and efficiency

The 2020 Buick Encore

Photo: General Motors

The 2020 Buick Encore comes standard with the 1.4-liter DOHC turbocharged four-cylinder. On the other hand, the 2020 Buick Encore GX offers the ECOTEC 1.2-liter Turbo and ECOTEC 1.3-liter Turbo.

Not only does the Encore GX give you more options, but its 1.3-liter Turbo is also the most powerful of three engines, delivering 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. This engine even gets the best fuel economy and reaches an EPA-estimated 32 mpg on the highway and 30 mpg in the city.

Interior space

The 2020 Buick Encore GX interior

Photo: Buick

Although both SUVs are comfortably spacious and have plenty of legroom, their front rows have varying seat options. The Encore comes with a six-way power driver seat, while the Encore GX has a six-way manual driver seat. As such, the Encore makes it easier to get into a cozy sitting position.

The Encore GX also has slightly more room for your groceries, backpacks, and sports gear. With all five seats filled, you can place items in 23.5 cubic feet of cargo volume. If you need additional space, you can simply fold down the second row and utilize 50.2 cubic feet of cargo volume.

Advanced technologies

The 2020 Buick Encore Photo: Buick

Staying connected on the go is easy no matter which SUV you choose since both come with the Buick Infotainment System. However, the Encore GX allows the whole family to utilize their smartphones for longer, thanks to its convenient charging-only USB ports and available Wireless Charging.

This SUV also features an array of standard safety systems for your peace of mind. These include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and the Following Distance Indicator. The Encore does not come with any of these protective technologies.

Affordability

The 2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

If your family is shopping on a budget, the Encore is an ideal choice given its low starting price of $23,200. However, the starting price of the Encore GX is only $25,695. Paying a bit more for the Encore GX may be worth it if you’re interested in having all of its extra features.

The 2020 Buick Encore and Encore GX each have a number of great amenities and technologies, so no matter which one you choose, you can enjoy a fantastic family hauler.