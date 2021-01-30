No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 Cadillac XT4 and 2021 Cadillac XT5



Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac XT4 and 2021 Cadillac XT5 both have plenty to offer in terms of luxury and technology, but the two models differ in terms of spaciousness, powertrain options, and available safety features.

A Lot of Technology in a Compact Package: Choose the Cadillac XT4

Trim levels

Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 XT4 and XT5 follow the same trim level structure. They have the Luxury as the base trim, with branching options for the range-topping model. Both allow you top choose between the Premium Luxury and Sport trims.

Powertrain

Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

There’s only one powertrain available for the 2021 Cadillac XT4. It’s a 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder mill that pumps out 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. And in terms of fuel economy, front-wheel-drive models top out at 30 mpg on the highway, while all-wheel-drive variants earn up to 29 mpg when cruising at highway speeds.

When you opt for the 2021 Cadillac XT5, you get to pick between two powertrains. It comes standard with the same powertrain as the XT4, which might be a bit underpowered for a midsize luxury crossover. For a little more peppy performance, the available

3.6-liter V6 engine provides 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque while earning an EPA-estimated 26 mpg highway. Both engines pair with a nine-speed automatic, just like on the XT4.

Spaciousness

Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

These two Cadillac models differ greatly in terms of cargo space. The smaller XT4 offers 22.5 cubic feet of storage space with rear seatbacks up, which can expand to 48.9 cubic feet with the backseat folded down. The XT5 has it beat by about 10 cubic feet in each configuration. Behind the second row, you’ll have access to 30.2 cubic feet of cargo room. Flatten the back seats for a total of 63 cubic feet of capacity.

While the XT5 is considerably larger than the XT4, the two models offer the same number of seats and a similar amount front- and second-row passenger space. Both offer just over 39 inches of front headroom, and about 41 inches of front legroom. They’re similarly spacious in the backseat, too — both offer about 39 inches of rear legroom.

Interior amenities

Cadillac XT5

Photo: Cadillac

Living up to their luxurious reputation, both models come standard with wireless smartphone connectivity, built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Common available features between the two models include an automatic heated steering wheel, a rear seat entertainment system, massaging front seats, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and heated rear outboard seats.

The XT4 is a little less well equipped than its bigger sibling, but it still has plenty of high-tech features and luxurious touches. It boasts a seven-speaker audio system, while the XT5 comes standard with an eight-speaker sound system and offers a 14-speaker Bose audio setup. The XT5 also comes standard with heated front seats, which are only an available feature on the XT4.

Safety

Cadillac XT5 Interior

Photo: Cadillac

Both models share some standard driver-assist technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Rear Park Assist. However, the XT5 has a few standard extras, including Front Park Assist and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

Available driver-assist tech for both models includes Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Reverse Automatic Braking, HD Surround Vision, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. But the XT5 outclasses the XT4 in this department, too — the XT5 exclusively offers Automatic Parking Assist with Braking and Night Vision, which makes it easier to see obstacles under low lighting conditions.

Room to Grow: Choose the Spacious Cadillac XT5

The 2021 Cadillac XT4 starts at $35,795, while the 2021 Cadillac XT5 has a base price of $44,990. Both are currently available on dealership lots.