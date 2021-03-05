No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 Nissan Sentra and Versa

Photo: Nissan

If you’re looking for an affordable commuter car, the Sentra and the Versa are two of Nissan’s best values. While both models start at under $20,000, they differ notably in terms of interior amenities and tech features. Here’s a guide to help you make the right choice when you pick your next daily driver.

Trims

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

Both the Versa and the Sentra follow the same trim structure: S, SV, and SR.

Powertrain

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

The Sentra provides a more energetic ride than the Versa. Under the hood, the Sentra comes with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter direct injection gasoline mill that pumps out 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. It’s matched with a standard Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission.

On the other hand, the Versa sports a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that provides 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. And while the base-trim model of the Versa comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, you can opt for the available Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission. This automatic gearbox is standard on the SV and SR models.

Affordable and Fun: The 2021 Nissan Versa

Efficiency

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

Despite its beefier engine, the Sentra offers similar-to-better efficiency than the Versa. At every trim level, the Sentra earns 29 mpg in the city, 39 on the highway, and 33 combined.

It’s a little more complicated with the Versa. When equipped with the standard five-speed manual transmission, it earns 27 mpg in the city, 35 on the highway, and 30 combined, putting it considerably behind the Sentra’s standard setup. If you’re looking for a more fuel-saving ride, go with the available Xtronic CVT. It enables the Versa to provide 32 mpg under city driving conditions, 40 mpg when cruising down the highway, and a combined rating of 35 mpg.

Cargo and seating capacity

Photo: Nissan

Both the Sentra and the Versa seat five passengers. However, the Sentra gives you more room to stretch out, since it provides 96 cubic feet of passenger room, while the Versa tops out at 88.9 cubic feet. However, the Versa has the Sentra slightly beat when it comes to trunk space. The Sentra tops out at 14.3 cubic feet of space, while the Versa offers up to 15 cubic feet of storage room.

Technology

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

When it comes to offering standard tech tools, the Sentra has the advantage. Every model comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, which are only available on the SR and SV trims on the Versa. However, both models come standarad with a Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant program and a 7-inch touch screen display. But only the Versa offers an available 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system with NissanConnect.

Interior

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

While the Sentra and the Versa diverge when it comes to interior options. The Versa’s available luxuries are pretty much limited to heated front seats on the top trim level. The Sentra, on the other hand, offers heated front seats along with quilted leather-appointed seats, or Prima-Tex seats with contrast orange stitching.

Safety

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

While both models are well-equipped in terms of safety tech, the Sentra offers a bit more reassurance on the road. The Versa comes standard with a surprising number of active safety features, for an entry-level model. These include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Automatic Braking, and the RearView Monitor. The Sentra comes equipped with all of these, but also adds Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Warning. On top of that, the Sentra offers the Intelligent Around View Monitor, which you won’t find on the Versa.

Smart, Safe, and Stylish: The 2021 Nissan Sentra

The Sentra starts at $19,460, while a base-trim Versa will set you back $14,980.