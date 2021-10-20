No Comments

Differences between the 2022 Cadillac XT5 and the 2022 GMC Acadia

Photo: Cadillac

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 and 2022 GMC Acadia are both popular mid-size SUVs that offer upscale luxury trims. They offer the same engines and share many of the same safety technologies. But aside from those commonalities, how do these GM cousins compare?

Trim levels

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 follows the brand’s branching trim level structure. There’s the base-level Luxury, accompanied by two range-topping options: Premium Luxury and Sport. Sport models boast exclusive features like a performance-oriented suspension system, Sport Control All-Wheel Drive, a chassis with real-time damping suspension, and Brembo front brakes. On the other hand, the Premium Luxury model offers an exclusive wheel design, illuminating door handles, and other subtle accents that help it stand out from the crowd.

The Acadia offers four trim options: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali. Unlike the Cadillac XT5, the Acadia’s AT4 trim is focused on off-road-ready features like the Active Torque Control All-Wheel Drive System, Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist. The Denali model is the range-topping trim level, with features you’ll also find on the Cadillac, like heated and ventilated front seats.

Interior

Photo: Cadillac

Despite both models being mid-size SUVs, the Acadia can seat up to seven passengers in three rows, while the XT5 tops out at five guests across two rows. That difference is further reflected in each model’s cargo capacity and interior volume. In the Acadia, you’ll have 143.8 cubic feet of total passenger volume, while the XT5 only has 104.5 cubic feet.



And when it comes to cargo volume, the Acadia offers 12.8 cubic feet of room behind the third row, 41.7 cubic feet behind the second row, and a maximum of 79 cubic feet with all of the seats folded flat. The XT4, on the other hand, offers 30 cubic feet behind the backseat, and a maximum of 63 cubic feet total.

Technology

The two models are fairly evenly matched when it comes to interior features. They both come standard with wireless smartphone connectivity and an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system. However, the Acadia has an edge if you’re looking for a family-friendly vehicle — it offers a rear-seat entertainment system to keep kids busy on long drives.

The 2022 GMC Acadia starts at $35,995, while the Cadillac XT5 has an MSRP of $45,190.