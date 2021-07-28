No Comments

Common Nuisances That Sap Your Car Battery’s Power

Don’t be left stranded with a dead battery because of these secret drains

Photo: The News Wheel

A dead car battery is a real pain in the neck to deal with. By the time its charge has depleted, it’s too late to do anything to fix it. Now you’re stuck in the parking lot, stranded with a vehicle that won’t start and waiting for roadside assistance to arrive.

Luckily, you can prevent your car battery’s power from being sapped in many cases. Start by being aware of these common causes of lost electricity and avoiding their vampiric drains.

4 major drains on your car’s battery

Dome lights: Arguably the most common cause of overnight battery depletion, an activated dome light will continue to shine long after you exit the car. To prevent this from happening, simply be vigilant of always ensuring that every interior light is turned off before you leave your vehicle.

Open door or trunk: If the trunk or door is slightly ajar, the cabin bulb will illuminate and stay on until the connection is remade. After parking your car, make sure all the hatches are closed and the lights go off. If anything is still illuminated after you lock your car, something may be amiss.

Faulty alternator: Your car battery is designed to recharge as the engine runs and electricity is pumped back into it, keeping its juice at the proper operational level. But, if your car’s alternator is busted, the battery won’t get the zap it needs to recharge.

Old age: If the battery is 4 years old or more, it’s starting to deteriorate and won’t hold its charge like it used to. Old batteries are more susceptible to minor influences like the dashboard clock and cold weather. Plus, they struggle to retain a sufficient charge. If your car’s battery is reaching its retirement age, don’t wait until it dies to replace it.

Regular battery checks and maintenance from a professional auto mechanic will help keep your battery at full power and keep you from stalling or dealing with a dead battery.

