‘Very Rich’ Donald Trump Thinks Ford GT is Too Expensive

Donald Trump wears his face mask like a good boy while looking at a Ford GT last Thursday

Photo: Ford

Last week, Donald Trump visited Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant and bragged about how he wouldn’t wear a protective face mask for the media. He did, however, totally wear a mask while looking at a collection of Ford GT supercars. So impressed was the self-described billionaire who would never lie about his wealth and has nothing to hide but still won’t make his tax returns public that he said he’d love to buy one. If it weren’t so expensive, mind you.

After seeing a 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon, Trump expressed his fascination with the super-rare supercar. Perhaps most surprisingly, he did so without using the word very four times.

“Bill [Ford] was showing me some of those cars, it’s incredible,” Trump said. “I wanted to buy one, then I heard the price. I said forget it. I said I’ll use one on occasion. But what a car that is, huh? What a car.”

The 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon costs around $750,000. Trump could have easily bought two of the ultra-limited special-edition GTs with the $2 million he was ordered to pay last November for illegally using money raised for veterans to further his political campaign.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon too rich for ‘billionaire’ Donald Trump

Donald Trump paid $130,000 in hush money to silence Stormy Daniels

Photo: Ford

To date, Trump owes nearly $2 million in unpaid bills for campaign rallies

Photo: Ford

“Victims of Donald Trump’s fraudulent university” won a $25 million settlement in 2018

Photo: Ford

Trump offered to pay $5 million to charity while peddling a racist citizenship conspiracy about Barack Obama

Photo: Ford

Hey, look, it’s the 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon

Photo: Ford

Donald Trump mocked a reporter’s disability during his campaign. That has nothing to do with money, but it always bears repeating

Photo: Ford

Oh, and Trump mocked that reporter, by the way, for a story debunking his lie about Muslims in New Jersey celebrating on 9/11

Photo: Ford

Expensive fast car! Vroom!

Photo: Ford

Ford Chief Communications Officer Mark Truby recounted that “it was just a fun moment” when Trump asked about the price of the 2020 Ford GT. Trump had another fun moment this past weekend when he went golfing once again despite the COVID-19 death toll nearing 100,000 people in the United States. Trump called critics of his decision “sick with hatred and dishonesty” and “truly deranged” before ranting feverishly about former president Barack Obama’s golfing habits.

Since being elected in 2016, Donald Trump has visited golf clubs more than 250 times, stiffing taxpayers with an estimated bill of $130 million (and counting). That’s enough money to buy 174 Ford GT Liquid Carbons.

Because Trump, who once boasted that “the beauty of me is that I’m very rich,” doesn’t want to pony up his own money for a Ford GT, it appears that Tim Allen will retain his title as the worst person to own one.

Trump considers stealing Ford’s slogan

After ogling a trio of Ford GTs and hopefully keeping his hands to himself for a change, Trump delivered remarks to workers at the Rawsonville Components Plant. He mentioned the Built Ford Tough slogan and briefly flirted with the idea of stealing it for himself.

“A great expression. … That’s a great expression. And you’re — let’s see, can I use it for maybe myself? ‘Built Trump Tough.’ I don’t know. They may say that’s a takeoff; that’s no good. You can’t do that.”

The acknowledgement of intellectual property law here is notable if only because it’s the first time in several years that Trump has insinuated that laws apply to him. But it would be so fitting, wouldn’t it? Built Trump Tough. Because what’s tougher than a man who flees from reporters after they call him out for making yet another racist comment?

Fortunately, Trump won’t need to steal Ford’s catchphrase for his next campaign because he’s had one of his cronies workshopping a new one during the crisis. White House Defense Production Act Coordinator Peter Navarro lauded Ford and GM for “moving in ‘Trump time’” in its efforts to build ventilators, respirators, and PPE to aid frontline healthcare workers. Both automakers included the phrase in press releases, helping the administration with its repugnant effort to brand the very idea of working quickly when lives are at stake.

According to a study from Columbia University, as many as 36,000 deaths from the coronavirus could have been prevented had action been taken just a week earlier. And where was Donald Trump the weekend before declaring a national emergency? Golfing at Trump International, of course. “Trump time,” indeed!