Donkervoort Teases the P24 RS: Could This Be the Ultimate Supercar We’ve Been Waiting For?

After years of speculation and limited updates, the Dutch automaker has confirmed that its highly anticipated successor to the F22 will make its debut in just over a year. While the full details remain a mystery, the promise of innovation and performance is already stirring excitement.

The P24 RS will replace the F22, which concluded production in late 2024 with the Final Five Edition. Donkervoort has built a strong reputation for producing ultra-lightweight supercars that deliver extreme performance, and the P24 RS is expected to continue this tradition. The new model will pay homage to Donkervoort’s earlier vehicles, including the record-setting D10 and the D8 270 RS, further solidifying the P24 RS as a worthy successor to the brand’s storied past.

A Legacy of Speed and Innovation

The P24 RS draws inspiration from some of Donkervoort’s most iconic models. The D10, which set a world acceleration record in 1988, and the D8 270 RS, which beat Porsche’s production car lap record at the Nürburgring in 2006, are key benchmarks for the new supercar.

According to Autoevolution, the P24 RS will carry forward this tradition of high-speed performance, combining cutting-edge technology with Donkervoort’s signature lightweight design. The company has stated that the P24 RS will honor the legacy of these historic cars, pushing the limits of both engineering and performance.

Performance Features and Cutting-Edge Technology

Details about the P24 RS’s powertrain are still largely under wraps, but Donkervoort has shared some important hints about its capabilities. The supercar will feature a new type of engine called the PTC, which will utilize custom turbochargers designed to deliver fast throttle response and increased torque at low speeds.

These turbochargers, supplied by Van der Lee, a company with experience in Formula 1 and other racing series, are expected to reduce lag and offer the kind of performance typically associated with naturally aspirated engines. As reported by Supercar Blondie, the turbochargers’ ball-bearing design is specifically engineered for quicker spool times, providing a more immediate response when the driver presses the pedal.

Additionally, the P24 RS will incorporate an innovative cooling system, featuring water-charge air coolers (WCAC) designed by Conflux. These coolers will be placed directly in the engine bay, unlike traditional installations at the front of the car, optimizing weight distribution and enhancing overall performance. The focus on improved response times and greater efficiency underlines Donkervoort’s commitment to making the P24 RS not just a car, but a finely tuned machine for driving enthusiasts.

Lightweight Chassis and Customization Options

As with all Donkervoort cars, the P24 RS will prioritize lightness and agility, built around a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. This design ensures the supercar remains incredibly light without sacrificing structural integrity or performance.

The lightweight structure, combined with a bespoke exhaust manifold and other tailored components, will give the car exceptional handling and responsiveness. While exact power figures remain a mystery, Donkervoort has teased that customers will have the opportunity to “decide for yourself” how much power the P24 RS will produce, promising a customizable driving experience.