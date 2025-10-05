He Drove His Tesla Model X until It Died to See What Happens after the Battery Hit 0%

The experiment took place around the driver’s neighborhood to ensure the car could be pushed back or towed easily if needed. The driver behind the test, carried it out near his home, driving in loops to closely monitor the battery performance once it hit zero.

The Tesla Model X is one of the company’s most recognized models, first launched in 2015. Tesla vehicles are widely known for their driving range, software capabilities, and charging technology. This test, sought to evaluate how much further the car could travel after the system reported no charge remaining.

Vehicle Continues Driving Long after Reaching Zero Percent

At the beginning of the test, the vehicle displayed a remaining range of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers). After reaching zero, the Tesla Model X continued operating for another 20.5 miles (33 kilometers), significantly more than expected. The car provided several warnings advising the driver to pull over immediately.

The vehicle only stopped once it rolled back into the driver’s driveway. During the post-zero range, the car retained power and all main functions until the final stop. The outcome revealed that, despite the battery reading 0%, the car was still capable of covering a considerable distance.

Tesla car screen shows 0% battery level – © POGAuto

Battery Depletion Caused Limited Access and Slow Charging

Once the vehicle came to a complete stop, several systems became inaccessible. According to the same source, the driver could no longer open the doors or access the charging port. Recharging the vehicle from zero percent also took longer than usual.

The slow charging process and the loss of access features were unexpected consequences. Although the car continued operating beyond the zero mark, bringing it back to full functionality proved to be more difficult once the battery was entirely drained.

Tesla Model X Previously Tested in Extreme Conditions

The Tesla Model X has undergone various stress tests by different users. The vehicle was previously driven in Death Valley, California, during one of the hottest recorded days to test its performance in extreme heat.

Another test involved the Tesla Model X towing a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Australia, demonstrating its strength and towing capacity. These trials have placed the model under a range of conditions to showcase its endurance and capabilities in diverse environments.