No Comments

Edsel B. Ford II Retiring from Ford Board of Directors

Edsel Ford retiring from Ford board of directors in May

Photo: Ford

Edsel B. Ford II will retire from the Ford Motor Company board of directors next month. Currently a member of the Finance Committee and Sustainability and Innovation Committee, Ford leaves after serving on Ford’s board for 33 years.

Making a Comeback: The 2021 Ford Bronco arrives after a quarter-century of anticipation

Edsel Ford is the great-grandson of company patriarch Henry Ford. His father, Henry Ford II, served as Ford Motor Company president from 1945 to 1960 and chairman from 1960 to 1980. Ford is perhaps best known as the face of the company’s racing efforts, a role for which he won the NASCAR Hall of Fame Landmark Award in 2020. He’s been a member of the company since 1974 and served as the COO of Ford Credit in 1991.

“Our great company has been tested in many ways, not least of which it experienced in the past year, and I’m proud we have not only survived and thrived, but also held tight to the values and principles that make Ford a unique American icon,” said Ford. “I am especially pleased that as I step down from the board, a new generation of Ford family members is poised to continue this legacy of service.”

Two more Ford family members to join board

And pave the way for another generation of Fords it does. With John Lechleiter opting not to stand for re-election, Ford puts forth two more family members for election to the board. Henry Ford III and Alexandra Ford English will both likely be voted onto the board during the company’s shareholders meeting on May 13.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, who is English’s father, said that both candidates are “passionate and capable young business leaders who care deeply about Ford Motor Company and the welfare of our customers, employees, dealers, and shareholders.” Ford III sits on the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees and English joined the board of directors for Ford partner Rivian last May.

Bill Ford also said that the board will take steps to “diversify its makeup.” Ford in 2019 told shareholders that diversity was “of great interest” and that they would “be hearing more from us on this topic.”

With Ford’s retirement, Lechleiter’s departure, and Ford and English’s election, Ford’s 14-member board of directors will be 93 percent white and 71 percent male.

Calling it a Career? What are the best Ford vehicles for retirees?