Encore GX May Soon Become the Best-Selling Buick

The 2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

The first-ever Buick Encore GX was introduced for the 2020 model year as a luxury family hauler. After quickly gaining popularity, the Encore GX is now set to surpass the Encore and become the best-selling Buick model in the United States.

Why the Encore GX is attracting shoppers

The 2020 Buick Encore GX slots between the Buick Encore and Envision, and it has many more options and trim levels than the Encore for a slightly higher starting price. The Encore GX also has a unique “subcompact-plus” size, which differentiates it from other models in the competitive small crossover segment.

Buick marketing manager, Rob Peterson, said, “We think we’ve got the right product to kind of squeeze in there and grab the necessary volume for Buick to be successful.”

How the Encore GX differs from the Encore

The 2020 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

Despite their similar names, the 2020 Encore GX and Encore have a few key differences that may soon help the Encore GX become the best-selling Buick model. For instance, the Encore GX offers more room for your groceries, sports gear, and other belongings, with 50.2 cubic feet of cargo volume.

The Encore comes with the peppy 1.4-liter DOHC turbocharged four-cylinder. Meanwhile, the Encore GX lets you choose between the ECOTEC 1.2-liter Turbo and 1.3-liter Turbo, which are more powerful than the Encore engine.

On the interior, both models provide connectivity on the go with Buick Infotainment System. However, the Encore GX also conveniently has charging-only USB ports and available Wireless Charging so you don’t have to worry about your smartphone dying during the drive. The Encore, on the other hand, does not offer these features.

While the 2020 Buick Encore GX does outperform the Encore in certain areas, both are great options for small families. Nevertheless, with its unique sizing and fantastic features, it comes as no surprise that the Encore GX is poised to be the best-selling Buick model.