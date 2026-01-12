In Europe, the Best Car of the Year 2026 Is Already Known

The Mercedes CLA has been officially named Car of the Year 2026 at the Brussels Motor Show, earning a commanding lead over six other finalists. With a decisive score of 320 points, the sedan-coupé outpaced its competitors and marked a rare but significant victory for Mercedes in one of the industry’s most watched competitions.

Announced in front of a packed crowd, the verdict placed the CLA far ahead of the Skoda Elroq (220 points) and Kia EV4 (208 points). It’s only the second time Mercedes has won this title since its creation in 1964, more than fifty years after the 450 SE was last honored in 1975.

A Bold Return to the Top

Mercedes’ triumph is more than just a win, it’s a confirmation of a new direction. The CLA is the first model built on the manufacturer’s MMA platform, a technical base designed to host both fully electric and hybrid engines. This strategy doesn’t choose between electric and thermal, but aligns both within the same product line, placing Mercedes in a strong position on a fragmented European market.

This year’s CLA is also equipped with an 800-volt electric architecture, enabling faster charging and improved performance. Its electric version, inspired by the Vision EQXX concept, boasts a range exceeding 750 km, thanks to a high-efficiency design and a meticulously optimized aerodynamic profile.

By avoiding the dominant SUV format and betting on a refined, low-profile sedan, Mercedes took a calculated risk. This decision was not only deliberate, it was rewarded. The CLA topped the voting in twelve countries, including the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Portugal, cementing its status as a pan-European favorite.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA is Europe's Car of the Year 2026 🏆



It sets a new benchmark with a fully electric with a driving range of up to 792 km on a single charge. The future of efficiency, design and innovation is here. ⚡✨ pic.twitter.com/bFkjPkTasb — Mercedes-Benz Cars Ireland (@MercedesBenzIre) January 9, 2026

Rivals Left Behind in a Tough Field

The 2026 edition of the Car of the Year (COTY) competition featured seven finalists, blending mass-market and premium contenders. Behind the winning CLA came the Skoda Elroq (220 points), followed by the Kia EV4 (208), Citroën C5 Aircross (207), Fiat Grande Panda (200), Dacia Bigster (170), and Renault 4 E-Tech (150).

The CLA’s overwhelming score reflected not just performance, but widespread jury support. Despite traditional reluctance to crown luxury vehicles, the CLA won over evaluators with its combination of advanced technology, driving efficiency, and sleek design. In a market saturated with SUVs, the CLA offered a sharp contrast, a sedan with precision engineering and long-range capability.

The vehicle’s interior also stood out. It features the latest generation of MBUX, Mercedes’ in-house infotainment system, along with advanced driver-assistance technologies, aiming to deliver both comfort and safety on long journeys.

A Rare and Meaningful Recognition

For Mercedes, this title is more than symbolic. The CLA’s win reflects a deep industrial and technological shift within the brand. It comes at a time when the company is redefining its role in a fast-changing European auto landscape.

The car’s modular design, offering both 100% electric and hybrid powertrains, helped it appeal to a wide range of markets, many of which are still transitioning unevenly to electric mobility. This flexibility, combined with innovation and performance, gave the CLA an edge that few rivals could match.