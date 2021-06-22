No Comments

Fair Lane Estate Raffling Off 2021 Ford Bronco RTR

Donate to the Fair Lane Estate for your chance to win a one-of-one 2021 Ford Bronco RTR

Photo: Ford

Wanna get your hands on a one-of-one Ford Bronco and help support a national historic landmark? Fair Lane: Home of Clara and Henry Ford is raffling off a 2021 Ford Bronco RTR designed by none other than professional fun-haver Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Gittin and Ford Performance built the Bronco RTR with the Vagabonds in mind. The Vagabonds — the nickname applied to a group of colleagues that included Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, Harvey Firestone, and John Burroughs — would frequently head out overlanding back in the early 1900s. The 2021 Ford Bronco RTR four-door imagines itself as the SUV of choice for that motley crew were they still around today.

Photos: 2021 Ford Bronco RTR designed by Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Unique graphics show the topography of Fair Lane Estate

Photo: Ford

Bronco RTR rides on Tech 6 Off-Road wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grapplers

Photo: Ford

The shifter is inlaid with waltnut wood from the estate

Photo: Ford

Seat stitching is inspired by patterns in the home’s billiard room

Photo: Ford

Building on the nearly infinitely customizable Bronco platform, the one-of-one Ford Bronco RTR boasts upgrades like a distinct grille with integrated round headlamps, rock sliders, and a Low Brow Light Bar with a quintet of lights from PROJECT X.

Inside, the Bronco RTR pays homage to Fair Lane by using walnut wood from the home in the shifter inlay. The custom leather interior also draws inspiration from the estate’s billiard room.

RTR Vehicles is one of the aftermarket parts companies that will provide custom parts for the new Bronco and Bronco Sport.

Fair Lane raffle open through Dec. 20

Entering the Bronco for Fair Lane Sweepstakes will require you to shell out a bit of cash. By using the sweeps page to make a donation to the estate, you’ll earn tickets that enter you in the drawing set for Dec. 20, 2021. A starting donation of $25 will get you 20 tickets, and the max amount of $2,000 will get you 4,000 entries.

Or, alternatively, you can just order your own 2021 Ford Bronco if you don’t feel like hedging your bets. Production of the Bronco kicked off this month, and the first examples are now heading to customers nationwide.

