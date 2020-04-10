No Comments

FCA Supports Shoppers With ‘Drive Forward’ Initiative

“Drive Forward” initiative

Photo: FCA

On April 1, FCA launched the “Drive Forward” initiative to help shoppers during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the initiative, the automaker created a new Online Retail Experience and is spreading awareness with a multimedia campaign.

The Top Rated Truck of 2020: Edmunds honors the Ram 1500

An overview of the initiative

The “Drive Forward” initiative aims to help drivers more easily afford new vehicles. On select Chrysler, FIAT, Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Ram Truck models, you can receive zero-percent financing for up to 84 months, as long you are well qualified. You also won’t have to make payments on your new vehicle for up to 90 days.

FCA is also making it easier to find your next vehicle with the new Online Retail Experience. Through this digital retailing solution, you can go through the vehicle purchase process while at home. You can trade-in your old vehicle, get payment and price estimates, apply for credit, and look over service protection plan options.

You can finalize your vehicle purchase by getting in contact with a local dealership. If you run into issues using the digital retailing solution, you can call an agent for assistance. After you buy your new vehicle, the dealership can have the vehicle delivered to your home.

To kick off the “Drive Forward” initiative, FCA also launched a multimedia campaign across brands’ digital and social media channels. A broadcast spot, featuring a new song by OneRepublic, will also run on social media. OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder said, “The band’s hope is that our new song, ‘Better Days,’ will bring comfort as we all stay home to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.”

You can check out the 15-second spot below:

A Vehicle for the Whole Family: The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

The “Drive Forward” initiative should make it easier and more convenient for you to buy a new car while social distancing. If you’re interested in checking out the Online Retail Experience, you can view it on Chrysler, FIAT, Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Ram Truck brand websites.