No Comments

First Look at the 2021 GMC Canyon Denali

The new Canyon is still set for release in late 2020

Photo: General Motors

The beginning of 2020 saw the reveal of GMC’s new 2021 Canyon AT4. This was only the beginning of General Motors’ plans for big reveals throughout the year. Unfortunately, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic saw many reveals delayed or canceled, with most planned vehicles pushed back to the 2021 or 2022 model years. What should have been the season of teases and announcements has been all but devoid of much new information on upcoming vehicles. Thankfully, GMC has finally broken the silence and given consumers a first look at the new 2021 GMC Canyon Denali.

Still a Classic: The 2019 GMC Canyon

The 2021 GMC Canyon Denali revealed

While only a few photos were revealed of the new truck, they show a newly-designed Canyon Denali that is sure to turn heads upon release. The biggest changes from the previous Canyon Denali can be seen on the front, where a redesigned front bumper and grill greet the viewer. The grill has been dubbed the “exclusive heroic grille design” by General Motors. The front now also features new cutouts for the fog lamps, a restyled center cutout, and a subtle intake beneath the grille. The changes made to the 2021 GMC Canyon Denali also extend to the interior. Cabin details include new embroidered front headrests and exclusive new Ash Wood interior trim.

The interior of the 2021 GMC Canyon Denali

Photo: General Motors

Other changes include alterations to the Canyon Denali’s trim level structure. In 2020, the Canyon followed GMC’s SL-SLE-SLT-Denali trim structure, but the 2021 model will have the Elevation Standard as the base trim level. This replaces the SLE trim, while the AT4 and Denali have obviously been retained for the next model year.

Technology Spotlight: The 2020 GMC Acadia

Despite the delays and plant shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, General Motors is still planning on shipping the new GMC Canyon Denali and other related vehicles on time. The goal is to have these vehicles in dealerships by the end of the year, but these plans could always change if the current crisis causes more delays in the coming months.