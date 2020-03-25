No Comments

Get an Early Glimpse of the All-New 2021 Genesis G80

Photo: Genesis

Genesis recently revealed its all-new 2021 G80 sedan, emphasizing the midsize luxury model’s unique design features and its position as the brand’s core model.

At the heart of the G80’s new look is the Genesis design philosophy of “Athletic Elegance,” which seeks to balance refinement and sportiness.

Photo: Genesis

The G80’s exterior silhouette combines elements of both sedan and coupe design. In front, signature quadlamps emerge from either side of the crest-shaped grille and wrap around the front fascia. A parabolic beltline elegantly traces the length of the vehicle, while below, a sharper chrome line rises up from front to back between 20-inch wheels.

Genesis devotees will note the G80’s exterior resemblance to the upcoming 2021 GV80 SUV, which shares many characteristics with its sedan sibling.

Photo: Genesis

“A relationship begins at first sight. The distinctive ‘two lines’ signature of the quadlamps presents a clear and unique Genesis identity within seconds,” said Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of design for Genesis. “No matter what body type, sedan or SUV, the quadlamps and Athletic Elegance design language present a distinctive brand identity, and this will enable Genesis to offer a fresh alternative within the existing luxury space.”

Inside the new G80, the long, sweeping dashboard layout, narrow horizontal air vent, and wide 14.5 inch infotainment screen are designed to create an open, spacious feeling. The A-pillars have been slimmed down to give the driver a wider, more unobstructed view.

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

“Inside, the ‘Beauty of White Space’ theme represents our journey to achieve the perfect balance between personal space and state-of-the-art technology,” said Lee. “We question the status quo. Technology should not dominate and only present itself when necessary.”

The 2021 Genesis G80 also features new powertrain options and new advanced driver assistance systems. More information and specs will be forthcoming when the vehicle makes its South Korean debut at the end of March.

