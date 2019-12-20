No Comments

Ford Wins What Van? Green Manufacturer of the Year Award

Ford named 2020 What Van? Green Manufacturer of the Year

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Thanks in large part to its innovative Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid, Ford was named the 2020 Green Manufacturer of the Year by What Van? No, it’s called What Van? Listen. What Van? is the name of the website. Let’s not do the whole Who’s on First bit, kay?

In its write-up of Ford as 2020 Green Manufacturer of the Year, What Van? hailed the Ford Transit Custom PHEV as “a practical, ready-to-go vehicle that offers businesses a way to cut emissions and escape congestion charges without compromising their operations” that has forced the auto industry to take notice. In trials, the Transit Custom PHEV has proven capable of delivering exceptional fuel economy and lower emissions, which is a promising boon for major cities like London that are battling air pollution.

Ford Eco Innovation: What is Ford’s EcoBoost technology and why is it so darn efficient?

In addition to the title of 2020 Green Manufacturer of the Year, Ford took home the What Van? Minibus of the Year award for the Transit and 2020 What Van? Small Van of the Year award for the Transit Courier. MS-RT, the joint venture between M-Sport’s Malcolm Wilson and Van-Sport, was also named the What Van? Editor’s Choice Award-winner for its conversions of vehicles like the Transit Connect and Ranger.

“The Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid is the first of its type in this segment, and I’m delighted to see this ground-breaking technology getting the praise it deserves,” said Ford of Britain Managing Director Andy Barratt. “We’re very proud of our Transit range, and these awards demonstrate that everything from the Fiesta Van and Courier, up to our 17-seat Transit Minibus, are recognized by the industry experts as the best money can buy.”

Wanna Go Green? Here’s just a taste of what Ford has to offer