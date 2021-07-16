No Comments

Ford Named Among 2021 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is one of 272 companies that earned recognition this week as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability and Inclusion. The honor comes from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities as part of its annual Disability Equality Index.

Disability:IN’s DEI looks at workplaces and the resources and accommodations they make available to employees with disabilities. 2021 saw 319 companies participating in the index, up from just 247 participants last year.

The index scores companies on a scale from 0-100 based on its inclusion of people with disabilities. Scores are determined based on six categories: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity, and non-U.S. operations. Any company that receives a score of 80 or more is named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

Ford earns perfect DEI score, says there’s more to be done

Ford improved its score from 2020, rising from 80 to 100. The automaker also earned a perfect DEI score in 2019. But even with this track record, Ford’s senior manager of global diversity, equity, and inclusion, Amal Berry, acknowledges that there’s more work to be done.

“We are proud of our progress and commitment to our employees with disabilities by working to cultivate a culture of belonging for all,” said Amal Berry, senior manager, global diversity, equity, and inclusion office. “Yet we know we must do more. As part of caring for each other, Ford will continue making investments into our recruitment processes and work accommodations to benefit our employees, customers, and communities.”

One of the reasons Ford earned the title of one of the 2021 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion is its Empowering Diverse Abilities employee resource group. That group formed in 2002 and is currently co-chaired by Team Edison software engineer Lauren Gaber. Gaber says that people with disabilities “are proof of the resilience and adaptability of human beings and the love people have for one another.”

