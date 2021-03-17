No Comments

Ford Announces New Hybrid Work Model

Ford employees will now work under a hybrid remote/in-office model

Photo: Ford

One of the many lessons learned over the last year: a lot of jobs can be done (and even done better) at home. With vaccines rolling out and business gradually creeping back to something like normal (knock on wood), Ford has taken that lesson from the pandemic and rolled it into a new, hybrid work schedule for salaried employees.

Ford said Wednesday that a June employee satisfaction survey influenced the new model. Of 56,000 employees surveyed globally, 95 percent said that they would prefer a mix of in-office and remote work after the pandemic.

“This past year emphasized that Ford Motor Company’s future-of-work experience won’t be defined by just one approach,” said Kiersten Robinson, chief people and employee experience officer. “It has helped us change and prioritize how we get work done — from increased flexibility to the importance of connection and well-being. We view our work patterns to be an evolution, and we will continue to adjust our model as external forces, technology, productivity and business needs shape our perspective.”

Robinson added that the new model acts as recognition and celebration of the efforts of Ford’s more than 100,000 employees over the course of the pandemic.

Salaried employees to mix remote, on-site work

Ford hopes the new model will help satisfaction and recruiting

Photo: Ford

According to Ford, the assumption is that remote days are when employees will get the most work done by taking a “focused, heads-down” approach. On-site work will focus on collaboration and team meetings, leveraging a mix of “we” and “me” spaces for further flexibility. Ford says that most team members will no longer have desks or offices moving forward.

Ford also said that it will be removing some cubicles and office spaces to create spaces geared toward collaboration and teambuilding. The process, called “hotelification,” will allow teams to reserve spaces and work together.

Robinson says that Ford hopes the new hybrid work model will prove a competitive advantage when it comes to recruiting. With the perception of being more flexible and appreciative of employee needs, Ford should be better able to pull in up-and-coming talent as it continues to develop its new Corktown campus.

