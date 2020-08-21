No Comments

Listen to the First Episodes of the ‘Bring Back Bronco’ Podcast

A new eight-episode podcast explores the history of the Bronco

Photo: Ford

Got your listening ears on? You’re gonna wanna use them if you’re among the thousands who are super excited about the return of the Ford Bronco and launch of the Bronco Sport. Ford has launched a new eight-episode podcast — Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story — that covers the full history of the Ford Bronco from then to now. And, yes, I mean the full history.

Another Awesome New Ford: 2021 Ford F-150 gets smarter and more capable

That’s right: Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story will tell the very-oft-told story that Ford hasn’t been too eager to dredge back up. In its third and fourth episodes, which bow on Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, respectively, the podcast will discuss the impact of the infamous O.J. Simpson chase.

Ford opens up about O.J.

Episode four, “End of the Road,” sounds especially juicy: “The O.J. Simpson chase happened more than 25 years ago, yet there are still a lot of questions about its impact. For the first time ever, we take you inside Ford to discover what was happening that night: Inside a Ford factory, inside the Ford Call Center, and inside the Chairman’s office.”

It’s worth noting, though, that Ford is sticking to its guns in saying that the Bronco was not discontinued because of its association with the chase. On the official Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story podcast page, Ford answers the question of whether the Simpson chase influenced the SUV’s discontinuation in 1996: “No. Vehicle design cycles usually take a minimum of three years, so the design of the Expedition (introduced in the fall of 1996 for the 1997 model year) was well underway by the time of the O.J. Simpson chase.”

It’s fair to say that Ford is feeling confident that the Bronco has escaped the shadow of the Simpson chase — even after its debut date mishap earlier this year. Ford says over 165,000 people have plunked down $100 to reserve their own Bronco, and both the Bronco First Edition and Bronco Sport First Edition sold out inside of 24 hours.

When your new SUV is the hot ticket in town and has reclaimed its name, why not touch on the tough stuff? Makes for a more interesting listen, to be sure.

Episodes one and two available now

Bring Back Bronco host Sonari Glinton

Photo: Ford

Speaking of an interesting listen, the first two episodes, “The American Dream” and “Cracks in the Pavement,” are up for grabs now. Host Sonari Glinton, former of National Public Radio, and guest expert Bailey Sisoy-Moore tell the story of the early days of the Bronco — both the good and the bad.

“This project was of special interest to me for several reasons, including the fact that my mother worked for Ford for many years and I worked on a Ford assembly line before I went into radio and reporting,” said Glinton. “Plus, I think you can really tell the story of America when you dig deep and tell the story of a product, and I have always wanted to do that.”

Glinton speaks with a range of interviewees who were on the ground floor for key moments throughout the Bronco’s history, from 1966 to its cancelation in 1996 to the earliest rumblings of its return to the cover finally coming off in July. Among the voices you’ll hear are former Ford execs, racers, and Courtney Barber, who took a 1978 Ford Bronco to the Arctic Circle as part of Project Road Warrior. Will it feature legendary pitchman John Bronco? That remains to be seen.

You can listen to the first episode of the Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story podcast below, or you can download and subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Coming Soon: The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is almost here at last